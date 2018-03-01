An investigation is underway into a report that a campus security guard made sexual advances towards high school students, police confirmed Wednesday.

A Lincoln High School student reported Monday the high school security guard was making sexual comments toward at least one student on campus. The student also said the guard was lurking near the school’s restroom.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Brent Williams confirmed to NBC 7 Wednesday the SDPD received a report from school police and the department was currently investigating.

It was not clear if the security guard had been removed from campus during the investigation.

No other information was available.

Lincoln High School is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego and is part of the San Diego Unified School District.

