Firefighters Battle Ramona House Fire for Hours

Firefighters spent hours battling a fire that engulfed an RV and spread to a home in Ramona Tuesday.

The fire erupted at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Via Taquita Way and State Route 78 in East County. More than an hour later, crews had the fire knocked down.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours mopping up the mess.

Cal Fire San Diego said one person was displaced and would need temporary shelter. Video of the scene showed a garage destroyed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire to ignite.

No other information was available.

