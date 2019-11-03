Fire Reported at Recycling Plant in Miramar

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was responding to reports of a structure fire in Miramar Sunday evening.

Crews were headed to the recycling center Allan Company, located at 6733 Consolidated Way in Miramar. The fire was first reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

SDFD Deputy Chief Steve Wright said the fire was partially knocked down, but the high volume of paper and cardboard was making the efforts more difficult as those materials can burn for a long time.

“When the plastics meltdown and burn and everything there could be some carbons from that, but not chemicals to speak of that are toxic in nature,” Wright said.

The fire was contained to the materials in the plant, not the building itself.

“We don’t think it’s going to be a whole plant going up, out of control," Wright added. "There’s hardly any wind, it is dry. It’s not bad.”

The fire poses no danger to the public or the surrounding traffic.

The business sits close to MCAS Miramar, just off Miramar Road and east of Interstate 805.

A total of 52 personnel were assigned to the fire.

No injuries were reported as of 9:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No other information was available.

