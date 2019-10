On Monday, amid elevated fire danger conditions, flames consumed a structure in Alpine, spreading to surrounding brush.

The fire sparked along Viejas View Lane and Willows Road, about a mile south of Viejas Casino and Resort. The smoke and flames could be seen from Interstate 8.

Evacuations were ordered for homes in the area and roads were shut down while firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

These are photos from the scene of the fire.