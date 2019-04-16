A storm system sweeping across Southern California is expected to bring no more than an inch of rain to San Diego County but will cool temperatures and create gusty winds Tuesday.

Showers are expected to be at their heaviest from mid-morning through the afternoon but the quick-moving storm system will be short lived.

A few-hundredths-of-an-inch are possible at the coast with anywhere from a quarter-inch to an inch possible in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

"This isn’t a huge weather event it’s just going to be breezy for the coast and inland valleys, windy for the mountains and deserts with a little bit of rain mixed in as well," NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

For the most part, the storm system would be creating strong winds in the mountains and deserts, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory in the area through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Before 3 a.m., the NWS said a few gusts in the low-50 mph were recorded in the peaks near Mount Laguna and desert near Jacumba Hot Springs.

Winds will likely average 25 to 35 mph with some gusts reaching 45 mph. The NWS said some isolated gusts may reach 65 mph. The strongest winds were expected to hit in the afternoon, the NWS said.

The wind event means drivers may have difficulty driving in the deserts where visibility may be reduced due to blowing dust and sand. Winds may also effect high-profile vehicles on east county roads.

Temperatures will also be cooler Tuesday due to the storm system. Daily highs are expected to be in the low 60s along the coast and inland and in the upper 40s in the mountains and the low 70s in the deserts.