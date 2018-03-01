NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the plan to make a section in Leucadia more pedestrian friendly.

Plans to redevelop a stretch of Highway 101 in the North Coast through the Leucadia area are moving forward.

The public has been invited to weigh-in on the Streetscape Project which will upgrade the section of Highway 101 from A Street to La Costa Avenue.

The plans have been in the works for about a decade and construction on the first phase is expected to begin this summer.

It will add roundabouts, bike lanes and new and improved sidewalks and crosswalks as well as three public parking lots.

"Right now the cyclists, it's tough for them on Coast Highway,” Mark Herman said. “There's a bike lane, but sometimes there's not a bike lane. So it's dangerous, it's tough.”

Herman supports the project because he believes it will provide better security for people to walk or ride a bike through the community.

Another proponent, Mark Baldwin, said it will be good for the local economy.

“I know it's an issue and it's going to be a back and forth. But these businesses would actually grow in business if more people can get out into the street from the parking lot three blocks away,” Baldwin said, adding people go to Leucadia to be outside in the sunshine.

However, opponents are concerned the proposed roundabouts will increase traffic congestion in the area and could reduce beach access.



The Encinitas Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the issue Thursday at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Public comment will be accepted through March 30.