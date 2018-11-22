Crews worked overnight to curtail a stream of water from a broken water main that flooded a street outside Naval Base San Diego Thursday.

The main break happened near 28th and LeHardy streets, outside the Navy base's Nex Autoport gas station, at about 2 a.m.

Water bubbled up through the pavement until the street outside the gas station began to look like a small lake.

City of San Diego crews were called and able to stop the water from flowing.

Once the flooding receded, the pavement could be seen sinking in. Traffic would be halted on the roadway until they could get the street fixed, crews said.

The case is being turned over to the Naval base, who would likely inspect the water main to determine the cause.

It is unclear if the main break left anyone without water.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.