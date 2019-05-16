Strawberry Truck Catches Fire Near Encinitas

The tractor-trailer fire was reported just before 6 a.m. on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near Leucadia Boulevard in Encinitas.

Firefighters Try to Save Strawberry Shipment in Big Rig Fire

Firefighters were working to save a shipment strawberries as they fought a fire inside a tractor-trailer along Interstate 5 near Encinitas.

Smoke could be seen coming out the back of the 53-foot trailer filled with wooden boxes of berries.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to the area near Leucadia Boulevard just before 6 a.m. and found the big rig pulled over to the right shoulder with fire coming from the back of the trailer.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, CHP officials confirmed.

Fire equipment blocked two lanes of northbound I-5, causing some distraction for those on their way to work.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.