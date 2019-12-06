Storm to Dampen San Diego's Weekend

The second storm of the week is expected to bring scattered showers to San Diego this weekend, during what has already been an exceptionally wet month for the region.

The system will be much weaker than its predecessor earlier in the week, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. San Diego County can expect light showers to start Friday evening and continue off-and-on through Sunday evening.

Surf would also be elevated from Saturday morning to Sunday night and could create dangerous rip currents and beach errosion, the NWS said. A high surf advisory warned that swells could reach up to 8 feet with the highest waves in southern San Diego County.

So far, three inches of rain or more have fallen on San Diego County during what is known as the "water season" that began on Oct. 1. Campo received nearly 6.5 inches of rain, Brown Field received just over 6 inches, Carlsbad received 4.72 inches, Oceanside received 4.33 inches and San Diego received 3.91 inches of rain.

The NWS noted that most of the precipitation fell during a series of storms in late November and early December.

The storms pounded the region with several days of heavy rain that caused rivers and streams to overflow onto roadways and several crashes and spinouts on roadways during a busy travel season.