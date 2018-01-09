Storm Topples 'Bay' Theatre Sign at National City Landmark

NBC 7 shot this footage of the "Bay" Theatre sign on National City Boulevard toppled by Tuesday's powerful winter storm. (Published 6 hours ago)

The storm that swept San Diego County Tuesday – and the gusty winds that came with it – toppled a towering sign at a landmark in National City that had been on display for decades.

The large vertical sign at the former site of the Old Bay Theatre, located at 330 National City Blvd., used to read “BAY.” It collapsed during the storm, the yellow-colored letters crashing upside down, leaving debris all over the sidewalk.

The National City Police Department shut down traffic on southbound lanes of National City Boulevard to Third Avenue while city workers and the property owner secured the building. No one was hurt by the collapse of the sign.

The Bay Theatre – and that recognizable white and yellow sign – opened in National City in July 1941. The former movie theater is now home to a church.





Tuesday’s winter storm dumped a large amount of rain across San Diego County before noon, with more rain expected during the evening commute. Parts of the county experienced flooding, high wind and high surf during as the first storm of the season pummeled communities.

With the rainpour came slick roads and dangerous conditions on county highways.

The California Highway Patrol said that officers responded to 364 separate traffic collisions on county freeways and streets in unincorporated areas of the county between the hours of 12 a.m. and 3:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Of the 364 collisions, 133 occurred between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5:59 a.m., 44 happened between 6 a.m. and 7:59 a.m., 78 took place between 8 a.m. and 9:59 a.m., 56 between 10 a.m. and 11:59 a.m., 18 between 12 p.m. and 1:59 p.m. and 35 occurred between 2 p.m. and 3:59 p.m.