Some breezy conditions were expected Friday from a quick-moving storm system that brought periods of heavy rain to San Diego County the day before.

Showers had, for the most part, cleared out of the region by Friday morning and sunny skies were expected to break through clouds by midday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

But the storm system was still elevating wind speeds in the mountains and deserts.

A wind advisory for those areas was in effect until 11 a.m. due to possible wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. The coast would also experience windy conditions throughout the day.

The next chance for showers comes late Saturday when another weather system moves into the region.

"This will give us a good shot at showers through Sunday, possibly starting in the morning," Parveen said.

A May with consecutive rainy days is not typical for San Diego, Parveen said.

"What’s unusual about our weather pattern right now is that we’re seeing multiple days of showers and the fact that weather systems are able to make it into Southern California and hold their moisture content as they approach," Parveen said.