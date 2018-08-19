A store clerk was shot in the hand Sunday evening during an attempted armed robbery in Otay Mesa, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. when a man in his mid-30s walked into Beyer Liquor Store, 880 Beyer Way, demanding cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A fight broke out between the clerk and suspect and the clerk was shot on the hand, police said.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police said no money was taken and the suspect fled the scene.

He was described as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a muscular white T-shirt and red bandana.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.