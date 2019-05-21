Sweetwater Union Cuts Some Bus Stops Serving High Schools

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports on the decision to eliminate bus stops serving students at four high schools as part of the budget problems for Sweetwater Union HS District.

The cash-strapped Sweetwater Union High School District announced this week that it will be cutting bus service to some students at four high schools.

The district will be eliminated dozens of bus stops served by its busses in an effort to save some money.

The four schools affected for the 2019 – 2020 school year are Eastlake High School, Olympian High School, Otay Ranch High School and San Ysidro High School.

While Eastlake and Olympian will lose four bus stops, Otay Ranch will lose only one.

San Ysidro High will see 20 stops eliminated, mostly because the long-awaited construction of Old Otay Mesa Road has been completed which has created a safe patrh of travel for students going to the school.

The district says the cuts will not affect students will special needs,

Middle school bus routes will remain in place.

SDUSD officials said the stops were selected according to the district transportation requirement that a bus stop be located farther than 3.5 miles from the school.

The savings of eliminating the stops is estimated to be more than $536,000, the district said.

Anyone with questions regarding the changes was directed to contact the district via email at transportation@sweetwaterschools.org.