Escondido-based craft brewing powerhouse Stone Brewing Co. is leading an effort to round up more than $50,000 in aid to be donated to the victims of the deadly mudslides in Southern California.

The state’s largest independent beer distributor announced Friday plans to donate a portion of this month’s sales from Stone brands and the craft brew brands the company carries to support victims in Santa Barbara, California, impacted by the recent flash flood mudslides. At least 20 people were killed in the horrific disaster in the region ravaged by wildfires; the mudslides buried homes and victims.

Stone said donations will be made to Direct Relief, an organization providing emergency relief in the area. The money will come from a percentage of Stone beer sales and supplier partners like MadeWest Brewing Co. in Ventura, California, and Silva Brewing in Paso Robles, California.

Stone also plans to donate $1 from every pint or growler refill of Stone IPA to the mission at all of its Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens locations, Stone Brewing Taproom and the Stone Company Store locations.

These partner breweries will also contribute to the fundraising campaign: Julian Hard Cider, Kern River Brewing Company, Mikkeller San Diego, Victory Brewing Company and Smog City Brewing Company.

Stone CEO Dominic Engels said it’s time to come together.

“The craft brewing community has always been of the mindset that our collective efforts are more important than that of our individual needs and this is no exception,” Engels said in a press release. “These communities really need our help, and given the good nature of our supplier partners and craft beer fans, we’re well positioned to provide financial support for their long recovery ahead.”

This is the second time Stone Brewing has stepped up in the last three months to help victims of disasters in California. In October, following the devastating wildfires in Northern California, the company raised $72,000 in aid for victims in Sonoma and Napa counties.