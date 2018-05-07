Stone Brewing Opens Brewery in Napa, California

Stone Brewing Company co-founder Greg Koch toasts the opening of the new brewery in Napa, California.

Stone Brewing opened its new brewery overlooking the Napa River in the heart of California wine country on Sunday.

The brewery is located on 3rd Street and Soscol Avenue, inside an historic two-story building with an upstairs bar and outside seating. The perfect place, according to the company's co-founder.

“Seven years after I first stepped foot in the Borreo building, this place is just what I dreamed of – a top-notch destination devoted to celebrating craft beer,” Greg Koch said in a written news release.

The Borreo building was completed in 1877 and had been vacant since 2001, according to the company.

Chef Chris Kurth will manage the Stone Brewing - Napa kitchen. Visitors can expect a full offering of everything planned for the location in early June. Reservations are available by phone or through Open Table.

Steve Gonzalez is in charge of the brewing program and will use his experience as a winemaker to incorporate wine-barrel aging and beer recipes that will use wine grapes, the brewery said.



The company says the Napa venture will produce Stone’s most popular year-round brews, as well as special releases, using both core recipes and ingredients specific to the local geography.

The dining menu will include both dine-in and carry-out items, and Stone intends to purchase local and small-farm organic produce from the Napa region to create dishes that highlight local flavors.

Stone Brewing was founded in San Diego by Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996 and is the 8th largest craft brewer in the United States.