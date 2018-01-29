Stolen Car Recovered in Rancho Penasquitos

Three people were taken into custody Monday after Escondido police pulled over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen out of National City.

At approximately 5:55 p.m. an Escondido police officer spotted a reportedly stolen blue Scion xB in the area of 2nd Avenue and Centre City Parkway in Rancho Penasquitos, according to the police report.

After trailing the vehicle until backup units arrived, the officer pulled over the car off Poway Road.

The three occupants inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident, according to police. Only the driver was arrested for auto-theft.