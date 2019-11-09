Reported Child Missing, Carjack Incident in Emerald Hills

An 11-year-old child was reported missing after a carjack incident in Emerald Hills Saturday, San Diego Police said.

A man said the suspect stole his car with his 11-year-old cousin inside from the Valera Gas Station on Euclid Avenue around 11:30 a.m., the man told SDPD.

The man could not provide the police a picture or description of the reported child.

The Honda Pilot traveled through Oceanside on I-5 near Camp Pendleton, Lt. Kendrick Sadler with Oceanside Police Department said.

Oceanside Police stopped the vehicle and detained one person, but did not find a child. It was not clear where the child was located.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.