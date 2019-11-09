Reported Child Missing, Carjack Incident in Emerald Hills - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Reported Child Missing, Carjack Incident in Emerald Hills

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA

    An 11-year-old child was reported missing after a carjack incident in Emerald Hills Saturday, San Diego Police said.

    A man said the suspect stole his car with his 11-year-old cousin inside from the Valera Gas Station on Euclid Avenue around 11:30 a.m., the man told SDPD.

    The man could not provide the police a picture or description of the reported child.

    The Honda Pilot traveled through Oceanside on I-5 near Camp Pendleton, Lt. Kendrick Sadler with Oceanside Police Department said.

    Oceanside Police stopped the vehicle and detained one person, but did not find a child. It was not clear where the child was located.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices