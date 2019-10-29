HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stephen Strasburg is nothing if not reliable.

The West Hills grad and former Aztec ace has shown that again and again throughout the 2019 postseason. And he did it Tuesday night when his team's season depended on it.

Strasburg went 8.1 innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs in Washington's 7-2 Game 6 win over the Astros. The victory forced Game 7 Wednesday night in Houston.

"For me it's going out there and just emptying the tank and giving everything I possibly have," Strasburg said after the game on the Fox TV broadcast. "That's something I can live with. I can live with the results as long as I can do that. It was a mental grind out there, especially after the first. You just gotta keep fighting."

Just as he did in Game 2, Strasburg gave up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman. And just like he did in that one, Strasburg surrendered no more runs the rest of the way.

Stephen Strasburg has been unflappable. ⚾ NLDS Game 5: Gave up 3 ER in first two innings. Retired 15 of next 18. ⚾ WS Game 2: Gave up 2-Run HR in 1st. Goes 6 IP, allowed no more runs. ⚾ WS Game 6: Gave up 2 ER in 1st. Goes 8.1 IP, allowed no more runs. 📸: @GettySportpic.twitter.com/2OM6ZqfYCg — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 30, 2019

Strasburg retired the next nine batters he faced after Bregman's blast. He then finished the night by retiring 10 straight.

With the win he became the second starting pitcher ever to log five wins in a single postseason, joining Randy Johnson in 2001. He now has a career postseason ERA of 1.46 over 55.1 innings, with 71 strikeouts along the way.

Oh - and Padres fans - the San Diego native can opt out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason.