USD Student Struck, Killed by Car on Clairemont-Area Freeway

By Christina Bravo

Published 13 minutes ago

    A memorial service Monday will honor a University of San Diego student who was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a Clairemont area freeway over the weekend. 

    Stella Yeh, 19, was walking on southbound Interstate 805 south of State Route 52 when she was struck by an oncoming car, a law enforcement official said. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. 

    California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jake Sanchez said Yeh was struck by three vehicles, all of which remained on scene. No other information was provided. 

    Yeh was a second-year student at the University of San Diego majoring in Behavioral Neuroscience with the College of Arts and Sciences, according to the university. 

    A memorial service will be held Monday afternoon at a daily mass at USD's Founders Chapel.

