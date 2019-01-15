Mayor's State of the City Address Will Focus on Homelessness, Housing

You are watching a live stream of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's 2019 State of the City Address.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to give his fifth State of the City address Tuesday from Balboa Theatre in the Gaslamp Quarter at 6 p.m.

The mayor's office said Faulconer will outline plans to ramp up housing production and reduce homelessness. He will also address neighborhood investment and talk about his plan to make San Diego the most environmentally friendly city in the country.

In a tweet a few hours before his speech, Faulconer mentioned a neighborhood investment plan called "One San Diego."

The major takeaway from the mayor's 2018 speech was the announcement of a central intake center for the homeless at 14th Street and Imperial Avenue.

Faulconer said the center would serve as a universal entrance point where citizens can access homeless services. He said the center would "Be the starting point for each person's journey to permanent housing."

Faulconer called the planned facility the "anchor to our entire care network."

He said that for years, the city has tried to please everyone and risked helping no one, mentioning that everyone wants homeless services but not in their neighborhood.

"Those days are over," the mayor declared.

Faulconer took a firm stance against homeless citizens that refuse shelter and services, and said that “America’s Finest City will no longer tolerate the use of a sidewalk, a riverbed or a tarp as a home.”

After discussing homelessness, Faulconer addressed the statewide housing crisis and what his administration is doing to alleviate the stress.

He mentioned the $80 million House SD plan and his commitment to several affordable housing projects around the city.

Many, including District 6 Councilmember Chris Cate (R), thought the county's Hepatitis A outbreak would be a point of emphasis in the mayor's address but Faulconer largely stayed away from the topic.

"I think that we want to hear that it's not going to happen again," Councilman Cate (R) said. "That we are continuing efforts to have safe streets, clean streets, clean locations for folks who are not going to contract a virus, that we are still being proactive and providing vaccinations for folks who need it."

In the months leading up to Faulconer's 2018 speech, the county was gripping with a deadly Hepatitis A outbreak. The county saw nearly 600 reported cases and 20 deaths from the virus that leaves the homeless and illicit drug users most vulnerable.