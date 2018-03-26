California State Treasurer John Chiang will present the state’s first online business development marketplace to San Diego-area businesses this week as part of its official launch.

The California Business Incentives Gateway (CBIG) connects small business owners and entrepreneurs with incentives, including site selection services, targeted tax breaks, training grants, fee waivers, permit assistance, low-cost or tax exempt financing, reduced utility rates, employee recruitment among others.

Having all of the information on one website should make it easier for businesses that are expanding or relocating to California to find to apply for various incentives.

Through CBIG, “businesses will discover opportunities which will in turn get more governments to post incentives which attract even more businesses, launching a virtuous market cycle,” said State Treasurer Chiang.

The website is broken down by industry, incentive type, business phase (expansion, hiring, etc) and government agencies.

“CBIG is designed to bring to government the same gold standard of customer service Californians already expect from our most innovative private sector companies,” a statement says on its website.

Chiang will make the official launch on Wednesday at the University Club atop Symphony Towers.

The website has been up since the beginning of the year.



