State Route 67 Closed Due to Pedestrian Fatality

State Route 67 was closed in both directions early Monday following a fatality, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officers said.

The route through the East County was closed both northbound and southbound between Poway and Rockhouse roads as of 3 a.m.

A SigAlert was issued at 11:22 p.m. by the CHP after the agency received reports of a man walking in traffic.

The incident was a fatality according to the CHP with few details given.

City News Service reports the pedestrian was struck and killed at SR-67 and Cloudy Moon Drive.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.