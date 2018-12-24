State Route 67 Closed Due to Pedestrian Fatality - NBC 7 San Diego
Pedestrian Fatality Closes SR-67
State Route 67 Closed Due to Pedestrian Fatality

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    State Route 67 was closed in both directions early Monday following a fatality, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officers said.

    The route through the East County was closed both northbound and southbound between Poway and Rockhouse roads as of 3 a.m.

    A SigAlert was issued at 11:22 p.m. by the CHP after the agency received reports of a man walking in traffic.

    The incident was a fatality according to the CHP with few details given.

    City News Service reports the pedestrian was struck and killed at SR-67 and Cloudy Moon Drive.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

