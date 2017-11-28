Motorcyclist Dies in SR-125 Crash in La Mesa

A man was killed in a crash on State Route 125 in La Mesa Monday night after being thrown off his motorcycle, investigators said.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the 36-year-old San Diego resident was riding his motorcycle on southbound SR-125 north of Spring Street at around 11:10 p.m. At some point he and a woman driving a VW Jetta collided; the man was thrown from his motorcycle, landing on the roadway.

The man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. He died a few hours later, the CHP said. His name has not yet been released.

The deadly crash is under investigation. At this time, CHP officials have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs played a factor. Investigators are also looking for possible witnesses. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to CHP El Cajon at (619) 401-2000.