Calif. State Legislators Debate Fire-Related Bills

Ingrid Coffin, a Lakeside resident, knows a thing or two about fires.

Over the last 15 years, she has spent thousands of dollars to keep dry brush away from and to fortify the homes she owns in Lakeside.

“That one and the other one down there, I put fire-free roof slate on,” she told NBC 7. “You can see that we’ve really thinned down the brush underneath the trees.”

California State Lawmakers in Sacramento are discussing a handful of fire-related bills to spend millions on similar efforts statewide, but there are disagreements on everything from how much to spend before a fire begins to how much power companies need to pay after fires are out.

Lawmakers need to approve the language by Tuesday evening in order to bring the bills to the floor before the legislative session ends Friday.

A Calfire spokesman in the capitol told NBC 7 they’ll take all the fire preventative measure they can get – something Coffin understands all too well.

She lost five homes in 2003. “We did go through the Cedar Fire and we learned a lot,” she said. “It’s a horrible experience to have to go through and if you can prevent it, it’s a superior approach.”

Coffin even wrote her own fire guide, which she keeps by the front door of all her homes to shows where the water and gas shutoffs and the breakers are.

“We were kind of numb I think,” she mused about the fires.

Legislators are also discussing allowing public utilities to raise rates to compensate for liability costs.