Later School Start Time Bill Heads to Gov. Newsom's Desk

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado asked local San Diegans how they feel about the possible changes. (Published 2 hours ago)

Gov. Newsom to Decide on Later School Start Times

Middle and high school students more have more time to hit the snooze button before school starts as the California State Legislature approved a bill that will allow for later school start times.

State Bill 328 was first introduced in February 2019 and was just approved by the State Legislature on Saturday.

If passed, the bill will require high schools, including high schools operated as charter schools, to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools, including middle schools operated as charter schools, to start no earlier than 8 a.m.

Three pilot schools are already trying the late start schedule in San Diego.

San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts is one of those schools.

"Waking up later is better but getting out later conflicts with other schools for students who have to play sports, like me," said Kaijah Peterson, a student at SDSCPA.

"I went to school early and I didn't have no healthy time, and I'm doing ok," said Peterson's mom.

Those in support say late start times can improve grades, behavior, and emotional health but others argue the time change makes it more difficult to balance work and school schedules.

Now, it's up to Governor Gavin Newsom to make it official, or not.

"Hopefully when the other schools change over it'll work more smoothly,” said Peterson's mom.

But, Michael Huggins who lives near the school doesn't see a smooth transition insight.

"It's the time change. The time change has everything different,” Huggins said.

He's been living here for 11 years, and now that students are going into school later, he says he's stuck rearranging his work schedule.

"The street is jam-packed with cars. Cars everywhere. Now, it takes me a little longer before I can leave," explained Huggins.

Governor Newsom has until Oct. 13th to sign the bill. If approved, it would go into effect in 2020.