State Audit of County's Hep A Response to be Released

California officials are set to release the results Thursday of a state audit into San Diego's response to a 2017 Hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people and sickened nearly 600 others.

Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-78th District) called for the audit earlier this year to determine if the response to the outbreak by city and county officials was appropriate and handled correctly.

The outbreak, mainly affecting the at-risk homeless population and drug users, first began in November 2016 but was recognized in March of the following year, after a spike in Hepatitis A cases.

A county public health emergency declaration was made in Sept. 2017 followed by a statewide declaration the next month.

By the time San Diego's Hepatitis A outbreak was declared over in January, it was considered the worst outbreak in more than 20 years in the United States, according to Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown.

Health officials said Hepatitis A is typically spread through person-to-person contact, usually in environments contaminated with fecal matter, such as bathrooms. It may also spread through sex with an infected person, or by consuming food or water handled by someone with Hepatitis A.

During the crisis, the county installed extra hand washing stations and sanitized city streets near homeless encampments. More than 200,000 vaccines were administered and temporary shelter communities were created for homeless San Diegans.

Early on though, city and county leaders appeared at odds with selecting the best methods to combat the crisis.

Gloria was one of several local leaders critical of the city and county's response as the virus continued to spread to other areas, like Santee and El Cajon. Cases in Colorado and Arizona were also linked to San Diego's Hepatitis A outbreak. At one point, the county warned restaurant workers that they may have been exposed.

A 20-page grand jury report released in May criticized the county and city for inadequate coordination that delayed sanitation procedures that could have slowed the spread of the disease.

In response, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said, "We welcome the grand jury review which correctly points out that there really was no playbook for dealing with what was an unprecedented health crisis."

In total, there were 577 cases of Hepatitis A reported during the outbreak in San Diego County. That included 396 hospitalizations and 20 deaths, before county leaders ended the public health emergency in late January.