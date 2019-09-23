Start of Fall to Bring Fire Weather Then Rain to San Diego

San Diego's weather pattern is expected to experience big changes this week as the region transitions from hot summer temperatures to cool and potentially rainy conditions of fall.

Autumn opened Monday with dry and hot conditions but by the time the first week of the season is through, temperatures will feel more fall-like and there may even be some rain, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

"This weekend was the last weekend of summer, so we wanted it to feel like summer. Well, next weekend is the first weekend of fall and it will feel like fall," Sheena said.

Between Monday and Saturday, temperatures across the county were expected to drop about 5 to 10 degrees. Temperatures Saturday were expected to be in the low-70s along the coast, in the mid-70s inland, in the low-70s for the mountains and in the low-90s for the deserts.

The first cold front of the season was expected to reach San Diego County late Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers first to the mountains before pushing west on Thursday to drop some showers along the coast and inland.

Spotty showers could linger over the county through Saturday with the most significant precipitation expected in the mountains and deserts, Parveen said.

Before rain reaches the region, San Diego's hot, dry and slightly breezy weather will create the potential for wildfires, Parveen said.

Offshore Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up Tuesday but will mostly affect the San Bernardino mountains. As of Monday morning, no watches or warnings were in effect in San Diego County due to the increase in fire weather.

Do you have weather photos? Share them with us at isee@nbcsandiego.com.