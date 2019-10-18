Stabbing Reported in Chollas Creek

A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after a man was found in a vehicle suffering from stab wounds.

The man was found at around 10:15 in a car near the intersection of Euclid and Home Avenue, according ot the San DIego Police Dpartment.

The man was Transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcres with multiple stab wounds, but police did not specify the severity of his injuries.

No other information was available.

