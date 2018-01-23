Two Lincoln High School students stabbed each other during an altercation between the two on Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) confirmed.

The stabbing happened on campus after school hours, the SDUSD said.

Both students were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds, according to Lt. Joe Florentino of the SDUSD Police Department (SDUSDPD).

Officers were unsure of how many stab wounds the victims suffered.

Police said both victims were stabbed with a folding knife, and said they are confident it was an isolated incident and that no other students were threatened.

A school resource officer was nearby when the incident happened, and there was also another officer on campus, so the incident was contained quickly, according to police. SDUSDPD also said that it has no reason to believe the incident was gang related.

The district police department is reviewing on-campus cameras and is hoping for more students to come forward with information.

No other information was available.

