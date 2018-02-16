St. Paul’s PACE to Open New Care Program in East County

St.Paul’s Senior Services will open a new Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) at its El Cajon Center starting early March.

The center will be the third PACE program location. Other PACE programs are in downtown on Elm Street and in Chula Vista. The nonprofit started in 1960 and currently employs 550.

St. Paul’s offers nine different programs, services, and communities designed to meet the needs of San Diego’s seniors who have chronic medical conditions that make it difficult to live at home, according to a news release. The first PACE program in San Diego opened in 2008.

“St. Paul’s PACE has cared for more than one thousand low-income and frail seniors, keeping them in their homes and out of skilled nursing,” Kim Stratman, the center director, said in a statement. “The East County of San Diego has wanted St. Paul’s to open a day center here for some time because there is such a need. Research shows there are many low-income and frail seniors who will benefit from our program in this area. We are proud to finally be here.”

The organization stated it is raising money to underwrite expenses associated with the start-up of the new PACE Center.

The San Diego full-service retirement provider will host a grand opening celebration for the center Feb. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at 1306 Broadway in El Cajon.