A man is accused of setting a mobile home on fire in Spring Valley. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man was detained Thursday night for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Spring Valley.

The fire began just before 9:45 p.m. at a unit located at 10767 Jamacha Blvd., investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said. Heavy smoke stemmed from the roof of a mobile home as deputies and firefighters arrived.

The SDSO said deputies detained a man suspected of arson at the home. That man had suffered minor injuries from the fire and was taken to a local hospital. His name was not released.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze. No one was hurt.

The SDSO’s Bomb/Arson Unit is handling the investigation, trying to determine the cause and motive behind the fire.