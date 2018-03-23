A man was detained Thursday night for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Spring Valley.
The fire began just before 9:45 p.m. at a unit located at 10767 Jamacha Blvd., investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said. Heavy smoke stemmed from the roof of a mobile home as deputies and firefighters arrived.
The SDSO said deputies detained a man suspected of arson at the home. That man had suffered minor injuries from the fire and was taken to a local hospital. His name was not released.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze. No one was hurt.
The SDSO’s Bomb/Arson Unit is handling the investigation, trying to determine the cause and motive behind the fire.