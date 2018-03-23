Man Suspected in Arson at Spring Valley Mobile Home - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Suspected in Arson at Spring Valley Mobile Home

The fire sparked at the home on Jamacha Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Mobile Home Fire

    A man is accused of setting a mobile home on fire in Spring Valley. (Published 3 hours ago)

    A man was detained Thursday night for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Spring Valley.

    The fire began just before 9:45 p.m. at a unit located at 10767 Jamacha Blvd., investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said. Heavy smoke stemmed from the roof of a mobile home as deputies and firefighters arrived.

    The SDSO said deputies detained a man suspected of arson at the home. That man had suffered minor injuries from the fire and was taken to a local hospital. His name was not released.

    Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze. No one was hurt.

    The SDSO’s Bomb/Arson Unit is handling the investigation, trying to determine the cause and motive behind the fire.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices