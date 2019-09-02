Truck Smashes Electric Box, Pole Causing Outage in Spring Valley, Lemon Grove

Residents in more than 200 homes in Spring Valley will have to make it to Tuesday morning without power after a truck crashed into an electrical box and power pole Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup truck hit the box and pole at 2803 Sweetwater Road at around 3:45 p.m. The collision knocked the pole over and wires were seen laying on two SUVs parked along the north side of the road.

According to SDG&E, 1,235 customers in Spring Valley and Lemon Grove were initially without power. By 6:30 p.m., only 202 customers were without power but service wasn't expected to be restored until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Valencia Street was closed between Troy Street and Sweetwater Road, according to the County Department of Public Works.

