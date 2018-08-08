Violent Rollover Collision in Spring Valley Injures 2

More videos (1 of 9)

Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Spring Valley Wednesday.

Neighbors rushed out of a nearby apartment complex when they heard the sound of the crash just after midnight.

Two vehicles collided on Kenwood Drive south of State Route 94.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision fled the scene and struck a hydrant, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One resident told NBC 7 a man was pulled from the wreckage, unconscious and bleeding.

CHP officers confirmed there were two patients with what they described as minor injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.