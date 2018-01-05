A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store in Spring Valley and deputies have few answers. The incident has locals worried for their safety. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

A man was shot and killed during a fight Thursday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in Spring Valley, and deputies are now looking for others involved in that altercation.

Just before 9 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) received a 911 call reporting a fight in the parking lot of an Albertson’s supermarket on Campo Road and Bonita Street. The caller told deputies that several men were fighting and a possible gunshot was heard.

When deputies got to the lot, they found a man suffering from a critical gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital by the San Miguel Fire Department but died a short time later, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

No one else was hurt by the gunfire.

Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot Fight in Spring Valley

Several people were seen running from the area of the fight at the time of the shooting. The SDSO said detectives want to speak with those potential witnesses. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or the after-hours line at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Detectives remained at the parking lot early Friday gathering evidence. The grocery store was set to open, as normal, at 6 a.m. The incident left some Spring Valley residents, including Kendra Alvelais, jarred.

“I live here, and my family lives here, and it’s disturbing to hear because you think of it as home, and you want to be safe, but it just so happens it wasn’t very safe last night,” she said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Check back for updates on this developing story.