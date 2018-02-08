Mother Sentenced for Crash That Injured 2 Children

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez shares the latest on a woman who was driving under the influence with her three children as passengers early Monday morning. (Published Monday, July 3, 2017)

A San Diego mother will spend a year behind bars for her role in a July collision in Spring Valley that injured two of her children.

Grace Esparza, 26, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol when her truck veered onto a sidewalk on July 3 near the intersection with Koonce Drive, south of State Route 94 and east of State Route 125.

Esparza's three children were in the Toyota pickup truck at the time. They were 7 years old, 3 years old and 5 months old, CHP officers said.

The 7-year-old girl was unrestrained in the front passenger seat and was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital for major injuries including a lacerated spleen.

The 3-year-old girl was in the backseat unrestrained and suffered a head injury, CHP officers said.

The infant was restrained in a car seat in the backseat of the truck and was uninjured.



On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Esparza to 364 days in custody with 5 years of probation after guilty pleas to one count of child abuse and one count of DUI causing injury.

