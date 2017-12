More videos (1 of 9)

Two small fires were reported just before 8:30 a.m. from eastbound State Route 905.

San Diego Fire-Rescue described the fires as 20-square feet in size.

The transition from northbound I-805 to eastbound SR-905 was closed for 20 minutes.

No other information was available.

