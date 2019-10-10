A car smashed through a retaining wall in a possible drunk driving crash late Wednesday, sending debris flying into an El Cajon home.

Daniel Smith lives in the home on Ballantyne Street south of Broadway near State Route 67. He was asleep with his fiancée when several loud bangs woke them up at about 10:45 p.m.

"My fiancée woke me up. She said, 'Someone hit the house,'" Smith said.

A black sedan crashed through a retaining wall along the perimeter of his home. His porch was destroyed and a window was smashed. Smith said debris from the wall went flying into his home.

Smith said the retaining wall "really helped soften up the blow."

El Cajon police said the driver was speeding before he lost control and crashed.

"The smell of burning rubber was overwhelming and it was kind of dusty," Smith said.

Officers were expected to test the driver's sobriety levels but it was not clear if alcohol or drugs were suspected.

The driver was hurt and medics transported him for treatment. No one else was injured.

No other information was available.

