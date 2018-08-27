Sparkletts Fire Breaks Out Near Highway 67, Water Distribution Center - NBC 7 San Diego
Sparkletts Fire Breaks Out Near Highway 67, Water Distribution Center

By Andrew Johnson

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Cal Fire San Diego

    A one-acre brush fire broke out west of the Barona Resort and Casino near Highway 67 and San Vicente Avenue around noon Monday, according to Cal Fire.

    Northbound Highway 67 is closed at Willow Road, Cal Fire said.

    The Sparkletts Water Distribution Center was evacuated shortly after, said Lt. Amber Baggs of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

    Cal Fire is calling it the Sparkletts fire.

    There is heavy smoke in the area, said Baggs.

    Cal Fire and Lakeside Fire are at the scene.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

