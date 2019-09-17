Two Southwest Middle School Teachers Under Investigation

The school confirmed two teachers are on leave following a student's interview with administrators. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports.

At least two teachers were placed on leave at a South Bay middle school after one female student told administrators about a teacher’s behavior in class.

A statement from Sweetwater Union High School District confirmed unidentified teachers from Southwest Middle School were being investigated, but the nature of the teachers' actions remained unclear. Those teachers were put on leave about a week ago.

“We can also confirm that there are currently ongoing personnel investigations at Southwest Middle and any impacted teachers are not on campus during those investigations,” a spokesperson said.

A female student was questioned by a vice principal without her parents present. Her father said they were not notified of the possible misconduct or the interview until later.

Administrators told NBC 7 the school has the ability to question a student before alerting parents.

The school claimed this is a personal matter, not a legal matter. Administrators at the school declined an on-camera interview.

Parents picking up their children said they were concerned about the investigation and want to know what is going on in their children’s classrooms.

One student said one of the teachers has made her feel uncomfortable in his physical education class on several occasions.

“It doesn't matter how good they are because girls are feeling uncomfortable and I don't think they should have those teachers here,” student Arely Pina told NBC 7.

Others students have said the school has not told the general student body anything about the investigation.