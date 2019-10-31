List and Map: Where Southern California Wildfires Are Burning

Some of the strongest winds in years are fanning several brush fires this week around Southern California.
Two new fires broke out overnight in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, adding to the arduous work firefighters face in dry and windy conditions. Extreme red flag conditions, indicating dangerous weather for wildfires, developed across the region Wednesday.
Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by powerful winds, including Santa Ana gusts.
Below, a look at where recent wildfires are burning. This list includes active fires and those that have threatened or burned homes. It will be updated as more information is available.
Hillside Fire, San Bernardino
- Start: 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
- Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were ordered early Friday for about 3,600 residents.
- Size: 200 acres
- Containment: 0
- Homes Damaged/Destroyed: 6
- Homes Threatened: 1,200
- Cause: Undetermined
- Summary: Evacuations were underway in a San Bernardino as a brush fire erupted and spread to several homes. Hundreds of homes were affected by the fire, which began just after midnight Thursday
46 Fire, Jurupa Valley
- Start: 12:39 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
- Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations are in effect.
- Size: 150 acres
- Containment: 0
- Cause: Undetermined
- Summary: Winds caused the fire to spread rapidly early Thursday. Several homes are burning.
Getty Fire, West Los Angeles
- Start: Monday, Oct. 28
- Evacuations: Evacuation orders were lifted for all residents, except those in an area bounded by the 405 Freeway and Kenter Avenue and Sunset Boulevard to an area just south of Mountaingate Drive.
- Size: 745 acres
- Containment: 39 percent
- Homes Destroyed: 12
- Homes Damaged: 5
- Homes Threatened: 7,091
- Cause: Arson investigators say appears a tree branch snapped-off early Monday morning and struck power lines, which sparked the fire in dry brush.
- Summary: Firefighters battling the Getty Fire in the Sepulveda Pass are focused on establishing a containment line along the southern end of the last remaining evacuation zone. At its height, the evacuation area stretched as far north as Mulholland Drive and as far west as Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades, affecting up to 10,000 residential and commercial structures.
Easy Fire, Simi Valley and Moorpark
- Start: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019
- Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations remain in place.
- Size: 1,650 acres
- Containment: 0
- Structures Destroyed: 2
- Structures Threatened: 7,000
- Cause: Under investigation
- Summary: The Easy Fire began early Thursday in the hills near the Reagan Library and burned uphill, forcing evacuations in nearby homes.
Hill Fire, Jurupa Valley
- Start: Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Evacuations: All evacuations lifted
- Size: About 600 acres
- Containment: 30 percent
- Cause: Under investigation
- Summary: Firefighters battled the wildfire in the Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley that damaged two homes, forced evacuations and temporarily shut down the 60 Freeway.
Gilbert Fire, Fullerton
- Start: Thursday, Oct. 30
- Evacuations: Most evacuations were lifted Thursday night
- Size: 8 acres
- Containment: Full
- Cause: A flare gun was found near where the brush fire erupted close to the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve.
- Summary: The fire was first reported about 7:40 p.m. in the area of Castlewood Drive and Gilbert Street, according to the Fullerton Police Department. No homes were at risk of burning, police said.
Tick Fire, Santa Clarita
- Start: 1:24 p.m. Thursday. Oct. 24
- Size: 4,615 acres
- Containment: 100 percent
- Homes Threatened: 10,000 at peak of fire
- Homes Damaged: 40
- Homes Destroyed: 23
- Evacuations: All evacuations were lifted Oct. 27
- Cause: Unknown
- Tick Fire: The fire started during back-to-back days of hot, dry and windy conditions. It jumped the 14 Freeway, forcing a full closure of the road between Los Angeles and the Mojave Desert.