List and Map: Where Southern California Wildfires Are Burning

Some of the strongest winds in years are fanning several brush fires this week around Southern California.

Two new fires broke out overnight in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, adding to the arduous work firefighters face in dry and windy conditions. Extreme red flag conditions, indicating dangerous weather for wildfires, developed across the region Wednesday.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by powerful winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

Below, a look at where recent wildfires are burning. This list includes active fires and those that have threatened or burned homes. It will be updated as more information is available.

Scroll to the bottom of this article for a statewide map of major fires in California.

Hillside Fire, San Bernardino

Start: 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were ordered early Friday for about 3,600 residents.

Size: 200 acres

Containment: 0

Homes Damaged/Destroyed: 6

Homes Threatened: 1,200

Cause: Undetermined

Summary: Evacuations were underway in a San Bernardino as a brush fire erupted and spread to several homes. Hundreds of homes were affected by the fire, which began just after midnight Thursday

46 Fire, Jurupa Valley

Start: 12:39 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations are in effect.

Size: 150 acres

Containment: 0

Cause: Undetermined

Summary: Winds caused the fire to spread rapidly early Thursday. Several homes are burning.

Getty Fire, West Los Angeles

Start: Monday, Oct. 28

Evacuations: Evacuation orders were lifted for all residents, except those in an area bounded by the 405 Freeway and Kenter Avenue and Sunset Boulevard to an area just south of Mountaingate Drive.

Size: 745 acres

Containment: 39 percent

Homes Destroyed: 12

Homes Damaged: 5

Homes Threatened: 7,091

Cause: Arson investigators say appears a tree branch snapped-off early Monday morning and struck power lines, which sparked the fire in dry brush.

Summary: Firefighters battling the Getty Fire in the Sepulveda Pass are focused on establishing a containment line along the southern end of the last remaining evacuation zone. At its height, the evacuation area stretched as far north as Mulholland Drive and as far west as Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades, affecting up to 10,000 residential and commercial structures.

Photos: Easy Fire Threatens Homes Near the Reagan Library in Simi Valley

Easy Fire, Simi Valley and Moorpark

Start: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations remain in place.

Size: 1,650 acres

Containment: 0

Structures Destroyed: 2

Structures Threatened: 7,000

Cause: Under investigation

Summary: The Easy Fire began early Thursday in the hills near the Reagan Library and burned uphill, forcing evacuations in nearby homes.

Hill Fire, Jurupa Valley

Start: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Evacuations: All evacuations lifted

Size: About 600 acres

Containment: 30 percent

Cause: Under investigation

Summary: Firefighters battled the wildfire in the Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley that damaged two homes, forced evacuations and temporarily shut down the 60 Freeway.

Gilbert Fire, Fullerton

Start: Thursday, Oct. 30

Evacuations: Most evacuations were lifted Thursday night

Size: 8 acres

Containment: Full

Cause: A flare gun was found near where the brush fire erupted close to the Robert E. Ward Nature Preserve.

Summary: The fire was first reported about 7:40 p.m. in the area of Castlewood Drive and Gilbert Street, according to the Fullerton Police Department. No homes were at risk of burning, police said.

Tick Fire, Santa Clarita