A photo of Jesus Munguia, taken in 2006, and released by the FBI on Tuesday.

A gang member who allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death in 2008 and abandoned his children by locking them inside a room has been added to the FBI’s notorious list of the “10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”

The FBI said Jesus Robert Munguia – a documented TEPA 13 gang member and convicted felon with ties to Southern California – may be hiding in Tijuana, Mexico. The agency released his mug shot Tuesday, as we all as disturbing details of the day he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Sherryl Sacueza, in Las Vegas.

Sacueza had left Munguia, taking their four children with her. When Munguia found out that Sacueza was romantically involved with another man, he threatened to kill her. He carried out his threat on July 2, 2008, when he convinced Sacueza to return home with their kids.

According to FBI Special Agent Andrew Attridge, Munguia locked the children in a back bedroom while he kidnapped Sacueza, forcing her into her car and driving her away to a remote location.

“He bound her hands with the seat belts, wrapped her neck with jumper cables around the head rest of the back seat and tried to strangle her with those jumper cables,” Attridge explained.

He then hit Sacueza in the face repeatedly with a blunt object, likely the back of a tire jack, killing her, FBI public affairs agent Mollie Halpern said.

After that, investigators said Munguia drove back to his house, parked the car in the driveway and fled, abandoning his children -- ages 6 to 12 -- who were still locked in the room.

Sacueza's sister later found the victim's bloodied, bound body inside the parked car.

Munguia was charged in Nevada on July 3, 2008. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in Nevada but he fled a few days later to avoid prosecution.

Nine years later, he remains on the lam.

The FBI said Munguia has ties to Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California, but may be hiding in Mexico. He speaks Spanish and is 41 years old.

He's described as 5-foot-7 and 210 pounds, with brown eyes. He may be bald or have black hair.

The fugitive is also described as having several distinguishing characteristics; he's missing his right index finger and has a scar near his left eye.

He has multiple tattoos all over his body including a teardrop on his face, near his left eye, the letters "PA" on the back of his neck and the words “My Baby Jessica” on his chest -- the name of his oldest daughter.

The FBI said he’s known to use several aliases, including “Mono,” “Chuy” and “Miguel.” Munguia has a lengthy criminal record that includes several counts of car theft and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, Attridge said, adding: "We believe that Munguia will do anything to evade capture."

Anyone with information on Munguia’s whereabouts can call the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The agency is offering up a reward of up to $100,000 for information directly leading to his arrest.