The area where the proposed Southeastern Live Well Center will be built

The ongoing redevelopment of Southeastern San Diego would include a “one-stop shop” for mental health counseling, health and family services under a proposal to be considered Tuesday by the County Board of Supervisors.

An 80,000-square foot center is proposed for the corner of Market and Euclid as part of a larger Town Center Master Plan. It would be known as the Southeastern Live Well Center and will be the fourth center of its kind in San Diego County.

Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to fund the proposed facility that will house a number of health and social services under one roof.

The Jackie Robinson YMCA Executive Director Michael Brunker said it’s not about the building and all of the new features.

“It’s about the people that will be served in these facilities unlike anywhere else,” Brunker said, commending the county for its investment in the neighborhood.

“Expedite because the need is great,” he added.

Supervisor Ron Roberts said it’s a $74 million project that, if approved, will break ground in 2020.

Roberts said the county must wait more than two years to begin in order to go through the appropriate environmental review process.

The redevelopment project has been in the works for more than two decades with improvements to streets and infrastructure as well as Market Creek Plaza.

There are three existing Live Well Centers in the county including a North Inland Live Well Center on West Mission Avenue in Escondido, a South Region Live Well Center at Chula Vista on Oxford Street, and a South Region Live Well Center at National City on the Miles of Cars.