Southbound I-5 in La Jolla to Close Overnight

Commuters will be detoured to I-805 during the closure

By Alexander Nguyen

Published at 11:35 PM PDT on Mar 25, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    If you travel through the Golden Triangle, your morning and evening commute might get disrupted this week. Interstate 5 in La Jolla will be closed intermittently because of an ongoing construction project.

    From 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed from I-805 and I-5 merger to La Jolla Village Drive for work being done on the Gilman Drive Bridge.

    SANDAG said the closure was necessary for crews to pour the superstructure portion of the bridge with concrete. The work was supposed to be done earlier this month but was postponed because of rain, the agency said.

    During the closure, southbound motorists will be detoured to I-805. There will traffic control and detours signs to warn motorists in advance, SANDAG said.

    The bridge is being built over I-5 at Gilman Drive, just north of La Jolla Village Drive interchange in partnership between SANDAG, Caltrans and UC San Diego. When completed it will connect Gilman Drive and Medical Center Drive, a vital campus link for UC San Diego, the agency said.

