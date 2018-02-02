South County Beaches Reopen

The beaches in San Diego’s South County near the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park are reopening after being closed since fall 2017 after sewage spilled through the Tijuana River. Environmental health officials have now deemed the water safe. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

South County beaches reopened Thursday after the Department of Environmental Health lifted a water contact closure that was caused by recent rains.



Shorelines from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border were affected by the closure, particularly the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border State Park shorelines, according to the DEH.

Water testing in the area confirmed sewage contamination from the Tijuana River is no longer impacting those beaches.

According to the County News Center, rainstorms can cause "urban runoff," which washes pollution from nearby lands, streets, roads and homes toward the coast. The runoff may contain animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation, which increases the bacteria level in the water.

There are currently beach advisories issued for the Coronado Bay, the San Diego Bay, Ocean Beach and La Jolla.

Updates on beach closures and advisories can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.