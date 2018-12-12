NBC 7 Audra Stafford reports on the deadly collision that occurred in a construction zone along the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 in Bonita.

Driver Dies in Collision With Dump Truck on I805

Commuters heading north from the South Bay Wednesday faced gridlock on Interstate 805 after a driver crashed into a dump truck overnight.

The slowing begins south of the L Street exit and continues through the construction zone north of Bonita Road and E Street.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Nissan pickup truck and Toyota were traveling next to a construction zone when for some reason they collided, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Sanchez said.

The impact sent the truck into the construction zone, causing it to slam into the back of a parked dump truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to a nearby hospital, Sanchez said. Officials said the man later died from his injuries.

The drivers of the dump truck and the Toyota were not hurt.

CHP officers took the Toyota driver into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sanchez said a SigAlert was issued for the area. Construction crews who were delayed by the collision and the cleanup still have paving to do so some lanes will be blocked during the morning commute.