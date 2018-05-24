South Bay Psychiatrist Arrested, Faces 6 Counts of Sexual Battery

A South Bay psychiatrist and subject of an NBC 7 Investigation was arrested Thursday just days after surrendering his medical license.

Leon Fajerman faces six charges of sexual battery and exploitation of female patients.

NBC 7 Investigates first discovered the allegations of sexual assault against Fajerman last July, when the Medical Board suspended his license.

The story prompted an alleged victim, Linda Sanchez, to come forward. Sanchez said Fajerman repeatedly groped and assaulted her in his Chula Vista office.

The state medical board says Doctor Leon Fajerman groped, kissed or made inappropriate comments to a total of eight women. NBC 7's Mari Payton has more. (Published Thursday, April 19, 2018)

The Medical Board said her complaints are credible.

Fajerman is being held on $200,00 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday in Chula Vista.