Students at a South Bay school may have been exposed to tuberculosis earlier this year, county health officials said Wednesday.

Mar Vista Academy in Egger Highlands had a possible tuberculosis exposure from Feb. 10, 2019 to May 3, 2019, county health officials said.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency will provide free testing to any students who may have been exposed. The tests will take place at the middle school on May 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The county said, on average, one-third of people who come in close contact with the disease will become infected without symptoms, which may put them at risk to develop tuberculosis.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “If you have symptoms of TB or a problem with your immune system, you should discuss TB with your medical provider and be evaluated.”

For more information on this potential exposure, call the following:

Mar Vista Academy: (619) 628-5108

County TB Control Program: (619) 692-8621

Mar Vista Academy serves approximately 900 students in the 7th and 8th grades and is part of the Sweetwater Union High School District.

In 2018, there were 226 reported cases of tuberculosis in the county. That number was down from 237 and 258 from the previous two years, according to officials.