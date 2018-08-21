The Loma Verde Aquatic Center joined in on the "World's Largest Swimming Lesson" Thursday, a global event to teach children how to swim and help prevent drownings.

Kids in the South Bay have a chance to splash into some free swim lessons Tuesday.

"Operation Splash," an annual event now in its 11th year, offers lessons to fourth graders from Greg Rogers, Valle Lindo and Silverwing elementary schools.

The program encourages the young swimmers to get in the pool -- in some cases for their first time --and teaches them water safety, first aid and CPR.

Last year, Kaiser Permanente provided a 2-year grant of $92,500 to the Friends of Chula Vista Parks and Recreation for the program. That grant is expected to fund free swim lessons for more than 1,800 children through the 2018/19 school year, according to Kaiser Permanente.

More than 14,000 elementary age students have received free swimming lessons through the program since its inception.

the event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Loma Verde Aquatic Center at 1420 Loma Lane in Chula Vista.