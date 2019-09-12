Mexico's Kinky Play Free Show for Friars Fans

Get this one on your calendar, music fans: SoundDiego is partnering with NBC 7 San Diego, Telemundo 20 and the San Diego Padres to present celebrated alt-rock group Kinky on Sept. 21 at Petco's Park at the Park to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

If a baseball game/concert combo sounds like the perfect night, here's some extra good news: the show's free with your game ticket, too!

Kinky, the beloved Monterrey, Mexico-based band who've been pumping out infectious synth-driven and danceable alt-rock tracks since the early-'00s, are always a treat to have in town.

The acclaimed outfit will be hitting the Park at the Park stage before the Padres take on division rivals the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:40 p.m.

For those of us that have already seen shows at Petco's new stage just beyond the outfield wall, there's few things better -- and if you're looking for entertainment beyond Sept. 21, be sure to check out Shaggy and UB40 on Sept. 26 and EDM artist extraordinaire Gesaffelstein on Nov. 10.