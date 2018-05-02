NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the son of the victim who called his mom his hero and said he wishes he would have told her he loved her more often. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Son of Woman Killed in SR-94 Rollover Has Plea for Those with Loved Ones

The teenage boy who was inside a car that crashed on State Route 94, killing his mother, wants you to call your loved ones and tell them how much you love them.

Maria Christina Duran, 35, was killed in the rollover accident in Spring Valley Tuesday morning. She was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, but also in the car was her 17-year-old son, Rafael, and 12-year-old daughter, Christy.

Rafael Barba told NBC 7 he is thankful to have survived but is also deeply saddened by the death of his mother

"Hugging her, kissing her. I miss just everything," Rafael said.

He said his mother encouraged he and Christy by example.

She worked at the La Jolla Hilton and also had a side job cleaning houses.

Rafael said his mom’s main goal was “Just always advance us in life. Help us move to the next step to become great.”

Duran was taking the kids to school before the accident.

Investigators say a car entering westbound SR-94 cut Maria off. She was able to avoid a collision, but then lost control of her SUV.

It overturned in the grassy median and rolled several times before coming to rest against the center divider.

Rafael and Christy survived with only minor injuries, but Maria, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

“It’s just crazy how one second someone can be here and the next they are gone," Rafael said.

He admired his mother deeply. He called her his Superwoman -- not made of steel but, strong enough to raise a loving son.

“No matter if you’re on bad terms with your mom and dad or even your guardian. Always tell them I love you and give them a tight hug before going to bed and before going to school or work. One regret I’ll live with is not telling my mom I love you more than I should have. Every time I was on bad terms with her I should have dropped it and told her I love you. Your mom will always be your backbone and rock, no matter how many times you bump heads with her, because obviously everyone gets into it with their mom at some point, but no matter how bad things are she will always be there for you and support you in any way. I just want you guys to do me a favor and tell your mom you love her every time you can because who knows when they’ll be gone. Obviously it’s something we don’t think about but you just never know what can happen," he said.

Duran’s family says the driver who cut off Maria was a 23-year-old man.

He saw the accident in his mirror then returned to the scene to tell investigators what happened.